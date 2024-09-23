Today's hottest smartphone deals from Google, Samsung, and Motorola

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking to buy a smartphone? If you’re like me, you would rather not pay full price. We’re always looking for the hottest deals here at Android Authority, and we’ve come across some really nice offers right now. We have something for everyone here!

The Google Pixel 8a and Motorola Razr Plus 2024 deals are both available from Amazon. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 sale is available from Samsung’s official website. Also, keep in mind the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s lowest price only applies to the Crafted Black, Peach, and White color versions.

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8a Best possible Pixel experience for the price. With the Pixel 8a, Google put all of its focus on value. A 6.1-inch display is backed by the Tensor G3 chip and decent specifications, a 64MP main camera is backed by most of Google's latest AI-powered features, and a 7-year update promise will keep this moderately priced phone ticking for years to come. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Google Pixel 8a is already one of the best affordable smartphones the market has to offer. The $100 discount is a nice cherry on top, making it an even more enticing purchase for casual users.

The Pixel 8a is almost a high-end smartphone, really. It has a Google Tensor G3 processor and 8GB of RAM. That is the same chip the other higher-end Pixel 8 devices had. The OLED display is really nice, offering great colors and deep blacks. The 6.1-inch panel also features a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

It still has an aluminum frame, and even though the back’s material was switched to plastic, the matte finish feels nice, and is great at keeping fingerprints at bay. Being a Pixel phone, the cameras are still awesome, and battery life is quite outstanding at nearly 20 hours while playing 4K video. Not to mention, it has a fantastic seven-year update promise. Here’s our full Pixel 8a review, if you want to reap up on our full thoughts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Samsung Save $200.00

Now, if you want to pay up and get something more premium, the Samsung Galaxy Z flip 6 is also offered at a great price right now. We know $900 is still a bit pricey, but we especially like this deal because the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a brand-new smartphone, released about two months ago. It’s rare to see such large discounts on new devices.

Price aside, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is an awesome device. Performance is splendid, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we also found the dual-camera system to be pretty solid, and the build quality is up there with the industry’s best.

Of course, the form factor is important here, as this is a flip phone. I love being able to easily pocket this device anywhere, without having it bulk out of my pants’ pockets. The main 6.7-inch display has a nice Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. And if you don’t feel like flipping it open, you can use the 3.4-inch external screen. We also loved to see that the crease is much less noticeable. As an added plus, Samsung is also promising seven years of updates.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Motorola Razr Plus (2024) The Razr Plus gets even sharper. Motorola's Razr Plus is set to challenge the Galaxy Z Flip with an even bigger cover screen and so much more! See price at Amazon Save $100.00

If any company will compete with Samsung’s foldable smartphones, it’s Motorola. The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is amazing, and many will prefer its more unique design, featuring a leather-like back and a more prominent 4-inch external screen. The inner screen is also slightly larger at 6.9 inches, and the refresh rate is actually smoother at 165Hz.

Packed inside, you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, so performance will be great. And while the camera system isn’t exactly great, it has been improved compared to its predecessor. Charging is also pretty fast at 45W, or 15W when using wireless charging.

Here’s our Motorola Razr Plus 2024 review for more details. If you’re getting any of these, you best act quickly. These deals don’t usually stick around for long. In fact, the Samsung deal might end very soon, as it was part of the Samsung Fall Sale, which actually ended on September 15. We’re kind of surprised it’s still around.

You might like

Comments