Survey shows you're crazy if you don't use a screen protector and smartphone case combo

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Modern smartphones are expensive, with the best models commonly asking buyers to spend over $1,000. Even if you aren’t shopping for new form factors or cutting-edge features, relatively safe bets are still pretty pricey. Naturally, it makes sense to protect that investment from physical damage, right? Well, sometimes, we can drag our feet and battle decision inertia when it comes to purchasing a device case or screen protector.

Just look at my colleague Joe Maring, who recently lamented his decision to forego both protective shrouds on his Pixel 10 Pro. The result? Tangible scratches and plenty of regret.

As we quite enjoy hearing from our readership, we wanted to see if you’ve found yourself in similar predicaments in your smartphone journey. In a recent poll, we asked if you use a case, a screen protector, both, or take the risk and go without either. The results are great news for case manufacturers.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Do you use a case and/or screen protector on your phone? The poll received over 5,200 votes over the past week, highlighting just how much of a hot topic smartphone protection really is.

It appears that our readers prefer to play it safe, with just under 60% of respondents shrouding their smartphones in a protective case and a screen protector. 28.3% of readers don’t use a screen protector but do use a case — I found myself in this portion of the vote. What’s particularly interesting is that a larger share of readers (7.8%) don’t use any protection whatsoever, compared to those who only rely on screen protectors (4.6%).

Joe’s article highlights how a single moment can cause problems for the lifetime of a device, a point echoed by several readers in the comments as well.

“I brought my Pixel 7 Pro to the beach ONCE and ended up with a couple of deep gouges on the screen from a bit of sand in my pocket,” writes reader tomdauriaff. “Needless to say, I’ll be using a screen protector on my next phone.”

“I had the same issue years ago. It was keys on [sic] my pocket that caused the scratches for me. So now I order a screen protector and case even before I get the phone. I always order the same case and screen protector brand and they haven’t failed me yet,” explains respondent Bola Akisanya.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

It’s worth noting that while protection is vital for many, it’s not the top priority for all. Some commenters expressed that feeling in the hand is a far higher bar to clear, hence their disdain for screen protectors.

“My Pixel 9 Pro is the first phone I’ve never used a case on. I’ve never used a screen protector, [and I -ed] absolutely hate using a screen protector. It’s such a detriment to actually touching and using the screen [and] it takes too much of the experience away to using just a screen,” notes Ron Cosby.

Of course, others offered far more exacting comments — my particular favorite: “No excuse,” by aplus327458. What is your relationship with smartphone protection? Are you like Joe, who regrets using a screen protector and case? Are you like me, who prefers using a case alone? Or are you like the majority of our polled readers, who prefer full-body protection for your important companion? Let me know in the comments below.

Follow