Skype for Android could be getting a teleprompter mode (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Lines of code in the Skype Android app suggest a teleprompter mode is in the works.

The mode would allow you to change text style, text size, and teleprompter speed.

Skype, one of the best alternatives to FaceTime on Android, appears to be working on a new feature for the Android app. The feature would give users the ability to turn their phone into a teleprompter.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

In the latest version of the Skype for Android app, we were able to find multiple strings that reference a teleprompter mode. The strings reveal what the user would be able to do with the feature.

<string name=”oc_teleprompter_edit_script”>Edit Script</string>

<string name=”oc_teleprompter_font_size_setting”>Change teleprompter text size</string>

<string name=”oc_teleprompter_hint”>Here is a demo script, you can update it to have your own content</string>

<string name=”oc_teleprompter_preview_text”>Preview</string>

<string name=”oc_teleprompter_speed”>Teleprompter speed</string>

<string name=”oc_teleprompter_speed_setting”>Change teleprompter speed</string>

<string name=”oc_teleprompter_text_size”>Teleprompter text size</string>

<string name=”oc_teleprompter_text_style_setting”>Change teleprompter text style</string>

It appears users would be able to change text style, text size, and teleprompter speed. The feature would also provide a demo script that you could edit. And the user would be able to preview the script.

It’s unclear from these strings exactly how this teleprompter mode would work. But it’s possible it could work similarly to the mode that appears in Xiaomi’s phones where a window with text appears on the screen.

