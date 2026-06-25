Deal: The Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones are a record 62% off for Prime Day

Bass-heavy playlists, long trips, and all-day listening are exactly where the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones fit best, and there is a strong Prime Day 2026 discount on them right now. These over-ear headphones are built around Skullcandy’s adjustable Sensory Bass slider, which is the feature that really sets them apart.

That slider physically adds more low-end impact, making the Crusher Evo a clear pick for listeners who want stronger bass. Beyond that, you get Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless listening and AUX support for wired use. There are built-in controls, a microphone for calls, and support for the Skullcandy app, where you can use Personal Sound tuning, adjust EQ settings, and customize buttons. Battery life is rated at up to 40 hours, and Rapid Charge adds about four hours of use from a ten-minute charge. The headphones are also noise-isolating, which helps passively reduce outside sound.

The deal itself is easy to like. The Skullcandy Crusher Evo is down to $79.99, compared with the RRP of $209.99. That works out to a 62% discount, and it won’t surprise you to learn that it’s an all-time low price. A 4.7 review score adds even more confidence.

Buyers will need an Amazon Prime membership to get the discount. Anyone who is not already signed up can try it free for 30 days here: Amazon Prime free trial.

Follow