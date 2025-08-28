This mobile hotspot is 28% off, and comes with 1GB of data a month for free!

If you constantly need internet on the go, your best bet is to stop using your smartphone’s hotspot feature and get a mobile hotspot device. Here’s a good deal for you. The SIMO Solis Lite is 28% off right now, but that isn’t the only exciting news. The value is in the fact that it comes with a free GB of monthly data… for life! Buy the SIMO Solis Lite for just $115.19 ($44.80 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” Data services are provided by Solis, which will also sell you data plans if you need more than the free 1GB per month.

Let’s start by talking about the actual device. The SIMO Solis Lite mobile hotspot comes at a great price. Essentially, what it does is harness its data connection to share the internet with other devices using its own Wi-Fi network.

You can connect up to 10 devices to it, which should be more than enough for a traveler, camper, digital nomad, or anyone else trying to stay connected on the go. It has a 16-hour battery life, which is pretty nice considering it has a 4,700mAh battery. The cool thing is that it also doubles as a power bank, so it can charge other devices via USB.

The only downside is that it supports 4G LTE speeds, not 5G. That said, 4G LTE speeds are actually not that bad. According to Solis, it supports 150Mbps download speeds and 50Mbps upload speeds. This is as fast as many budget home internet plans.

What about the service? After all, that is the part that matters the most. The internet connection is provided by Solis, which works with various network providers to keep you connected. It works in over 140 countries, so the network provider will change depending on your location.

If you’re going to use the hotspot for more than the basics, you’ll definitely need more than 1GB per month. Solis has a nice selection of options. You can get unlimited plans, as well as per-GB options, daily alternatives, and more. You can also opt for global or US-only subscriptions.

Plans can start as low as $8 for the more basic options. A US-only unlimited plan costs $89 monthly, and you’ll be throttled after 100GB of use. There are plenty of options, so just check out the available plans once you’re ready.

Considering you get a free GB per month, as well as plenty of pretty affordable data plans, and even a nice discount on the SIMO Solis Lite, you really can’t go wrong with this offer. Get it on sale while you can!

