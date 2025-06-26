Save 15% on this SIMO Solis Lite hotspot and get 1GB monthly for free

Are you often feeling data anxious? We live in a very connected world, and we rely on the internet more than ever. A dedicated hotspot device can be convenient, especially if you travel often. Check out this deal on the SIMO Solis Lite 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot, which is currently $24.01 off. The discount is not really the most important part here, though. What’s more exciting is that you’ll get 1GB of data for free monthly! Get the SIMO Solis Lite 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot with a free 1GB of data monthly for $135.98 ($24.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is a “limited time deal.” That said, SIMO provides the service.

Want to know more? Let’s talk about the device first. The SIMO Solis Lite 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot can provide a Wi-Fi connection for your devices. The internet is provided by a variety of network providers in over 140 countries, and this will change depending on where you are.

The device supports 4G LTE, which is often pretty fast. Max speeds can reach 150Mbps down and 50Mbps up. You can connect up to 10 devices to it, which isn’t much, but should satisfy your on-the-go needs easily. How many devices would you really take on your trips?

It has a 16-hour battery life. The cool part is that, if you’re willing to sacrifice some of that juice, you can use it as a power bank. The 4,700mAh internal battery can juice up other devices in a pinch.

All things considered, it’s actually a pretty nice hotspot for the price, but what really makes it stand out are its services and convenience. For starters, all users get 1GB of data for free every month. This is “global data,” which means you can use it in any of the more than 140 countries supported worldwide.

If you’re going to be using the hotspot for more than the basics, a GB won’t be enough. Luckily, SIMO has plenty of options for you. You can pay per GB, per day, or per month. Of course, there are some limitations. For example, the unlimited monthly plans are throttled after 100GB of use in a single month. The only exception is the global unlimited plan, which is limited to 20GB.

The options don’t seem too bad for what you get. The unlimited plans range between $89 and $99 per month. If all you need is a GB here and there, you can pay between $8 and $12 for those.

We can see this being a great alternative for frequent flyers, RV travelers, campers, and digital nomads. It will ensure you always have a reliable internet connection. Not to mention that free GB per month is a really nice addition! Go get yours while it’s on sale.