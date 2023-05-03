Shows like Rick and Morty for fans looking for their next binge

Cartoon Network

Rick and Morty is one of the Cartoon Network’s biggest hits, with legions of fans. It’s also among the best shows currently streaming on HBO Max — it’s on both HBO Max and Hulu for your convenience. So, if you count yourself among its fans, you may be looking for more shows like RIck and Morty. We’re here to help.

In the animated adult sitcom, mad scientist Rick goes on madcap adventures to other dimensions with his grandson Morty. The two split their time between their interdimal teravls and their domestic homelife with their family.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best shows like Rick and Morty now streaming, including some streaming originals you won’t find anywhere else.

Where to watch Rick and Morty: HBO Max

Hulu

Shows like Rick and Morty

Solar Opposites (2020-ongoing)

Hulu

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 21-25 minutes per episode

21-25 minutes per episode Creator: Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan

Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan Main cast: Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack

Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack Genre: Sitcom/sci-fi/animation

Sitcom/sci-fi/animation Ratings: 8 – IMDB / 97% – Rotten Tomatoes A family of aliens seeks refuge on earth, where they hope to live a better life amongst humanity, in this Hulu original series. Once here, however, they can’t quite decide or agree on whether their new adoptive home is great or awful.

From Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, Solar Opposites explores similar themes as its Cartoon Network counterpart, namely offering fish-out-of-water laughs in a bizarre, sci-fi, animated setting.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Hulu.

Hulu Hulu offers not only thousands of movies and TV shows to stream, it also has original shows and films like The Handmaid's Tale. You can upgrade to Hulu Plus Live TV to get live channels, including your local stations. $7.99 at Hulu

Futurama (1999-2013)

Fox

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 22 minutes per episode

22 minutes per episode Creator: Matt Groening, David X. Cohen

Matt Groening, David X. Cohen Main cast: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman, Frank Welker

Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman, Frank Welker Genre: Sitcom/sci-fi/animation

Sitcom/sci-fi/animation Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / NA% – Rotten Tomatoes When a pizza delivery guy with few prospects stops by a science lab on New Year’s Eve 1999, he has no idea how much his life is about to change. Accidentally frozen, he wakes up 1,000 years later into a brave new world where he gets a job as, well, a delivery guy. His colleagues now include a cyclopean alien, a robot, and a giant humanoid squid, and his deliveries are now interplanetary.

The grandaddy of animated sci-fi sitcoms, Futurama has inspired a lot of shows that followed it. Ricj and Morty certainly owes a debt to the classic Fox series from the creator of The Simpsons, cancelled and revived more than once, for its very existence.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Hulu.

The Venture Bros. (2003-2018)

Cartoon Network

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 22-24 minutes per episode

22-24 minutes per episode Creator: Jackson Publick

Jackson Publick Main cast: James Urbaniak, Patrick Warburton, Michael Sinterniklaas, Chris McCulloch, Doc Hammer, Steven Rattazzi, Dana Snyder

James Urbaniak, Patrick Warburton, Michael Sinterniklaas, Chris McCulloch, Doc Hammer, Steven Rattazzi, Dana Snyder Genre: Action/comedy/animation

Action/comedy/animation Ratings: 8.6 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes A playful spoof of Jonny Quest and other Saturday-morning adventure series, The Venture Bros. follows Hank and Dean Venture and their pill-popping scientist dad as they embark on various misadventures, protected along the way by a skilled security guard.

What do you especially like about Rick and Morty? Maybe that’s the first question I should have asked before getting into suggestions for shows like Rick and Morty, but bear with me. If you enjoy the way the series plays with genres, winking at the audience along the way, then The Venture Bros. is a terrific homage, similar in its sense of humor but with some different reference points.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on HBO Max.

Community (2009-2015)

NBCUniversal

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 21-23 minutes per episode

21-23 minutes per episode Creator: Dan Harmon

Dan Harmon Main cast: Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, Jim Rash

Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, Jim Rash Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 88% – Rotten Tomatoes Trying to get a date with a hot classmate, disgraced lawyer Jeff Winger invites her to a fake study group at his community college, but when a group of other students actually shows up, the seven very different classmates form a long-lasting bond as they make their way through school together.

From Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, Community has a similar madcap sensibility and sense of humor as Rick and Morty, especially in its later seasons. The series plays very different personalities off of each other to great effect.

Where to watch: Hulu

Netflix

Netflix Netflix is still the leading premium streaming service, with over 200 million worldwide subscribers. It offers thousands of movies and TV shows to binge watch, including its always growing list of original films and series, including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, and many more. $6.99 at Netflix

Archer (2009-ongoing)

FXX

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 22 minutes per episode

22 minutes per episode Creator: Adam Reed

Adam Reed Main cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Adam Reed, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Lucky Yates

H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Adam Reed, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Lucky Yates Genre: Espionage/comedy/animation

Espionage/comedy/animation Ratings: 8.6 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes Set in a vague, anachronistic timeline, Archer follows its eponymous hero, a super-spy who goes on various missions, all while navigating thorny office politics back at home base.

A show like Rick and Morty as well as The Venture Bros., Archer plays in very familiar generic territory: spy fiction. Poking fun at James Bond and similar super-spies, Archer is a send-up of the whole idea of Cold-War espionage.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Hulu.

Adventure Time (2010-2018)

Warner Bros

What you need to know: Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Runtime: 11 minutes per episode

11 minutes per episode Creator: Pendleton Ward

Pendleton Ward Main cast: Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Hynden Walch, Tom Kenny, Olivia Olson

Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Hynden Walch, Tom Kenny, Olivia Olson Genre: Adventure/fantasy/animation

Adventure/fantasy/animation Ratings: 8.6 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes In the magical Land of Ooo, 12-year-old Finn and his grumpy, magical dog, Jake go on various adventures battling evil and fighting for good, often coming up against the Ice King to protect their friends.

Ostensibly a family show, Adventure Time has become a huge hit with viewers of all ages for its absurdist surreal comedy. Like Rick and Morty, the series features fantastical settings, characters, and storylines.

Ready to watch: HBO Max

Hulu

The Midnight Gospel (2020)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 20-37 minutes per episode

20-37 minutes per episode Creator: Pendleton Ward, Duncan Trussell

Pendleton Ward, Duncan Trussell Main cast: Duncan Trussell, Phil Hendrie, Drew Pinsky

Duncan Trussell, Phil Hendrie, Drew Pinsky Genre: Comedy/fantasy/animation

Comedy/fantasy/animation Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / 91% – Rotten Tomatoes Clancy Gilroy hosts a “spacecast.” In each episode of The Midnight Gospel, he travels to new planets simulated to harvest resources. His guests are the inhabitants of these faraway societies.

Despite solid reviews, Netflix sadly cancelled The Midnight Gospel after just one season. The trippy, fantastical animated series co-created by the mind behind Adventure Time is still certainly worthwhile, and you can catch it all on Netflix.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

Samurai Jack (2001-2017)

Adult Swim

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 25 minutes per episode

25 minutes per episode Creator: Genndy Tartakovsky

Genndy Tartakovsky Main cast: Phil LaMarr, Mako, Tom Kenny, Grey DeLisle, Kevin Michael Richardson, Tara Strong, Jeff Bennett

Phil LaMarr, Mako, Tom Kenny, Grey DeLisle, Kevin Michael Richardson, Tara Strong, Jeff Bennett Genre: Animation/action/adventure

Animation/action/adventure Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes Sent into the future by evil wizard Aku, a young samurai finds himself fighting to get home so that he can undo the damage done by Aku and return the world to its original state. That means finding allies and battling Aku’s minions to make his way to the big bad wizard himself.

A beloved bit of weird animation, Samurai Jack has its own odd sense of humor and adventure, but it shares an interest in the possibilities of travelling across time and space with Rick and Morty. It’s also quite simply one of the best animated shows of all time.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on HBO Max.

Comments