Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Shows like Rick and Morty for fans looking for their next binge
Rick and Morty is one of the Cartoon Network’s biggest hits, with legions of fans. It’s also among the best shows currently streaming on HBO Max — it’s on both HBO Max and Hulu for your convenience. So, if you count yourself among its fans, you may be looking for more shows like RIck and Morty. We’re here to help.
In the animated adult sitcom, mad scientist Rick goes on madcap adventures to other dimensions with his grandson Morty. The two split their time between their interdimal teravls and their domestic homelife with their family.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best shows like Rick and Morty now streaming, including some streaming originals you won’t find anywhere else.
Shows like Rick and Morty
Solar Opposites (2020-ongoing)
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 21-25 minutes per episode
- Creator: Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan
- Main cast: Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack
- Genre: Sitcom/sci-fi/animation
- Ratings: 8 – IMDB / 97% – Rotten Tomatoes
A family of aliens seeks refuge on earth, where they hope to live a better life amongst humanity, in this Hulu original series. Once here, however, they can’t quite decide or agree on whether their new adoptive home is great or awful.
From Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, Solar Opposites explores similar themes as its Cartoon Network counterpart, namely offering fish-out-of-water laughs in a bizarre, sci-fi, animated setting.
Futurama (1999-2013)
What you need to know:
- Rating: TV-14
- Runtime: 22 minutes per episode
- Creator: Matt Groening, David X. Cohen
- Main cast: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman, Frank Welker
- Genre: Sitcom/sci-fi/animation
- Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / NA% – Rotten Tomatoes
When a pizza delivery guy with few prospects stops by a science lab on New Year’s Eve 1999, he has no idea how much his life is about to change. Accidentally frozen, he wakes up 1,000 years later into a brave new world where he gets a job as, well, a delivery guy. His colleagues now include a cyclopean alien, a robot, and a giant humanoid squid, and his deliveries are now interplanetary.
The grandaddy of animated sci-fi sitcoms, Futurama has inspired a lot of shows that followed it. Ricj and Morty certainly owes a debt to the classic Fox series from the creator of The Simpsons, cancelled and revived more than once, for its very existence.
The Venture Bros. (2003-2018)
What you need to know:
- Rating: TV-14
- Runtime: 22-24 minutes per episode
- Creator: Jackson Publick
- Main cast: James Urbaniak, Patrick Warburton, Michael Sinterniklaas, Chris McCulloch, Doc Hammer, Steven Rattazzi, Dana Snyder
- Genre: Action/comedy/animation
- Ratings: 8.6 – IMDB / 92% – Rotten Tomatoes
A playful spoof of Jonny Quest and other Saturday-morning adventure series, The Venture Bros. follows Hank and Dean Venture and their pill-popping scientist dad as they embark on various misadventures, protected along the way by a skilled security guard.
What do you especially like about Rick and Morty? Maybe that’s the first question I should have asked before getting into suggestions for shows like Rick and Morty, but bear with me. If you enjoy the way the series plays with genres, winking at the audience along the way, then The Venture Bros. is a terrific homage, similar in its sense of humor but with some different reference points.
Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on HBO Max.
Community (2009-2015)
What you need to know:
- Rating: TV-14
- Runtime: 21-23 minutes per episode
- Creator: Dan Harmon
- Main cast: Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, Jim Rash
- Genre: Sitcom
- Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 88% – Rotten Tomatoes
Trying to get a date with a hot classmate, disgraced lawyer Jeff Winger invites her to a fake study group at his community college, but when a group of other students actually shows up, the seven very different classmates form a long-lasting bond as they make their way through school together.
From Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, Community has a similar madcap sensibility and sense of humor as Rick and Morty, especially in its later seasons. The series plays very different personalities off of each other to great effect.
Archer (2009-ongoing)
What you need to know:
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 22 minutes per episode
- Creator: Adam Reed
- Main cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, Adam Reed, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Lucky Yates
- Genre: Espionage/comedy/animation
- Ratings: 8.6 – IMDB / 90% – Rotten Tomatoes
Set in a vague, anachronistic timeline, Archer follows its eponymous hero, a super-spy who goes on various missions, all while navigating thorny office politics back at home base.
A show like Rick and Morty as well as The Venture Bros., Archer plays in very familiar generic territory: spy fiction. Poking fun at James Bond and similar super-spies, Archer is a send-up of the whole idea of Cold-War espionage.
Adventure Time (2010-2018)
What you need to know:
- Rating: TV-PG
- Runtime: 11 minutes per episode
- Creator: Pendleton Ward
- Main cast: Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Hynden Walch, Tom Kenny, Olivia Olson
- Genre: Adventure/fantasy/animation
- Ratings: 8.6 – IMDB / 100% – Rotten Tomatoes
In the magical Land of Ooo, 12-year-old Finn and his grumpy, magical dog, Jake go on various adventures battling evil and fighting for good, often coming up against the Ice King to protect their friends.
Ostensibly a family show, Adventure Time has become a huge hit with viewers of all ages for its absurdist surreal comedy. Like Rick and Morty, the series features fantastical settings, characters, and storylines.
The Midnight Gospel (2020)
What you need to know:
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 20-37 minutes per episode
- Creator: Pendleton Ward, Duncan Trussell
- Main cast: Duncan Trussell, Phil Hendrie, Drew Pinsky
- Genre: Comedy/fantasy/animation
- Ratings: 8.2 – IMDB / 91% – Rotten Tomatoes
Clancy Gilroy hosts a “spacecast.” In each episode of The Midnight Gospel, he travels to new planets simulated to harvest resources. His guests are the inhabitants of these faraway societies.
Despite solid reviews, Netflix sadly cancelled The Midnight Gospel after just one season. The trippy, fantastical animated series co-created by the mind behind Adventure Time is still certainly worthwhile, and you can catch it all on Netflix.
Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.
Samurai Jack (2001-2017)
- Rating: TV-MA
- Runtime: 25 minutes per episode
- Creator: Genndy Tartakovsky
- Main cast: Phil LaMarr, Mako, Tom Kenny, Grey DeLisle, Kevin Michael Richardson, Tara Strong, Jeff Bennett
- Genre: Animation/action/adventure
- Ratings: 8.5 – IMDB / 93% – Rotten Tomatoes
Sent into the future by evil wizard Aku, a young samurai finds himself fighting to get home so that he can undo the damage done by Aku and return the world to its original state. That means finding allies and battling Aku’s minions to make his way to the big bad wizard himself.
A beloved bit of weird animation, Samurai Jack has its own odd sense of humor and adventure, but it shares an interest in the possibilities of travelling across time and space with Rick and Morty. It’s also quite simply one of the best animated shows of all time.
Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on HBO Max.