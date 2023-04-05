Best daily deals

Want more shows like His Dark Materials? What to watch after the final season

Fans of the Philip Pullman adaptation won't want to miss these.
By
10 hours ago
Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson in His Dark Materials
HBO

His Dark Materials has concluded its third and final season on HBO, streaming on HBO Max. The BBC co-production based on the novels by Philip Pullman is the second adaptation and by far the more celebrated, with season 3 covering the events of the third novel, The Amber Spyglass. If you’re hooked and looking for more shows like His Dark Materials, we’ve got you covered.

If you haven't checked out His Dark Materials yet, you can stream the first two seasons and keep up with season 3 on HBO Max now.

Shows like His Dark Materials

A Discovery of Witches (2018-2022)

Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont and Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop in a parking garage in A Discovery of Witches - shows like paper girls
Shudder

What you need to know:

  • Rating: TV-MA
  • Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
  • Creator: Bad Wolf and Sky Studios
  • Main cast: Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey
  • Genre: Fantasy/romance/horror
  • Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / 86% – Rotten Tomatoes

Dark fantasy, evil forces, alliances between warring factions, and travel through magical portals — A Discovery of Witches has a lot in common with His Dark Materials. When a historian discovers a bewitched manuscript, she is pulled into a world of magic, vampires, and more, embarking on a star-crossed love affair as she explores her own hidden powers.

Where to watch:

Shadow and Bone (2021-ongoing)

Shadow and Bone - shows like his dark materials
Netflix

What you need to know:

  • Rating: TV-14
  • Runtime: 45-64 minutes per episode
  • Creator: Eric Heisserer
  • Main cast: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes
  • Genre: Fantasy/adventure
  • Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 86% – Rotten Tomatoes

Shadow and Bone is a Netflix show like His Dark Materials based on novels by Leigh Bardugo, combining titles from her “Grishaverse.” In an alternate history, a soldier accidentally reveals that she has mysterious magical powers, suddenly giving her access to a world of privilege and power.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

Carnival Row (2019-2023)

Carnival Row shows like his dark materials
Amazon

What you need to know:

  • Rating: TV-MA
  • Runtime: 50-67 minutes per episode
  • Creator: René Echevarria, Travis Beacham
  • Main cast: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant
  • Genre: Crime/fantasy
  • Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / 44% – Rotten Tomatoes

This Amazon Prime Video series stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. In a world where faeries and other magical creatures are refugees after humans encroach on their world, a human detective investigating a string of murders embarks on a love affair with a magical being in an increasingly intolerant society.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Prime Video.

Doctor Who (1963-ongoing)

Jodie Whittaker and her companions with arms raised in Doctor Who
BBC

What you need to know:

  • Rating: TV-PG
  • Runtime: 45 minutes per episode
  • Creator: Sydney Newman
  • Main cast: Various
  • Genre: Sci-fi/adventure
  • Ratings: 8.4 – IMDB / 68% – Rotten Tomatoes

The British science-fiction series from the BBC is a cult classic and continues to draw massive viewership in its current iterations. A time traveller goes on many adventures throughout Earth’s history, helping people along the way and facing various foes.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on HBO Max.

The Magicians (2015-2020)

A woman reads from an ancient book surrounded by candles in The Magicians - shows like his dark materials
Syfy

What you need to know:

  • Rating: TV-14
  • Runtime: 41-52 minutes per episode
  • Creator: Sera Gamble, John McNamara
  • Main cast: Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta
  • Genre: Fantasy
  • Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 91% – Rotten Tomatoes

Based on a series of fantasy novels by Lev Grossman, The Magicians follows a group if magicians at an elite academy for the study of magic as they navigate various threats to themselves and to humanity as a whole.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

Dark (2017-2020)

Dark Upcoming Netflix
Netflix

What you need to know:

  • Rating: TV-MA
  • Runtime: 44-73 minutes per episode
  • Creator: Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese
  • Main cast: Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel
  • Genre: Mystery/thriller/sci-fi
  • Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 95% – Rotten Tomatoes

A German Netflix original, Dark was a global hit. When two kids go missing in a small town, similarities in the cases draw attention, and soon the town’s dark past is forced to come to light, including supernatural mysteries.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

Warrior Nun (2020-2022)

OLIVIA DELCÁN as SISTER CAMILA, TOYA TURNER as SHOTGUN MARY, ALBA BAPTISTA as AVA, LORENA ANDREA as SISTER LILITH, KRISTINA TONTERI-YOUNG as SISTER BEATRICE in Warrior Nun - best shows like his dark materials
Netflix

What you need to know:

  • Rating: TV-MA
  • Runtime: 37-52 minutes per episode
  • Creator: Simon Barry
  • Main cast: Alba Baptista, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea
  • Genre: Fantasy/action/teen
  • Ratings: 7 – IMDB / 84% – Rotten Tomatoes

Drawing comparisons to shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Warrior Nun is also among the best shows like His Dark Materials. The Netflix original series follows a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with mysterious powers. With dark forces after her, she has to learn how to control her gifts as the latest chosen one in an ancient battle between good and evil.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

Fate: The Winx Saga (2021-2022)

Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Eliot Salt as Terra in Fate The Winx Saga - best shows like his dark materials
Netflix

What you need to know:

  • Rating: TV-MA
  • Runtime: 47-53 minutes per episode
  • Creator: Brian Young
  • Main cast: Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt
  • Genre: Fantasy/teen
  • Ratings: 6.8 – IMDB / 45% – Rotten Tomatoes

Based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, Fate: The Winx Saga is another live-action fantasy series from Netflix. It follows a group if Fairies plucked from their mundane lives and brought to another realm to study and master their powers at a magical boarding school.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

The Sandman (2022-ongoing)

A man and young woman walk through a cemetery in The Sandman - new on Netflix in August
Netflix

What you need to know:

  • Rating: TV-MA
  • Runtime: 37-64 minutes per episode
  • Creator: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg
  • Main cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt
  • Genre: Fantasy/drama
  • Ratings: 7.7 – IMDB / 87% – Rotten Tomatoes

Based on the iconic, genre-defining comic by Neil Gaiman, Netflix’s The Sandman is a recent show like His Dark Materials worth checking out. When the cosmic lord of dreams is released from over 100 years of imprisonment, he wanders the world, moving across realities and timelines to fix the chaos caused by his absence.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Netflix.

