Want more shows like His Dark Materials? What to watch after the final season

HBO

His Dark Materials has concluded its third and final season on HBO, streaming on HBO Max. The BBC co-production based on the novels by Philip Pullman is the second adaptation and by far the more celebrated, with season 3 covering the events of the third novel, The Amber Spyglass. If you’re hooked and looking for more shows like His Dark Materials, we’ve got you covered.

Shows like His Dark Materials

A Discovery of Witches (2018-2022)

Shudder

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

60 minutes per episode Creator: Bad Wolf and Sky Studios

Bad Wolf and Sky Studios Main cast: Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey

Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey Genre: Fantasy/romance/horror

Fantasy/romance/horror Ratings: 7.9 – IMDB / 86% – Rotten Tomatoes Dark fantasy, evil forces, alliances between warring factions, and travel through magical portals — A Discovery of Witches has a lot in common with His Dark Materials. When a historian discovers a bewitched manuscript, she is pulled into a world of magic, vampires, and more, embarking on a star-crossed love affair as she explores her own hidden powers.

Shadow and Bone (2021-ongoing)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 45-64 minutes per episode

45-64 minutes per episode Creator: Eric Heisserer

Eric Heisserer Main cast: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes

Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes Genre: Fantasy/adventure

Fantasy/adventure Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 86% – Rotten Tomatoes Shadow and Bone is a Netflix show like His Dark Materials based on novels by Leigh Bardugo, combining titles from her “Grishaverse.” In an alternate history, a soldier accidentally reveals that she has mysterious magical powers, suddenly giving her access to a world of privilege and power.

Carnival Row (2019-2023)

Amazon

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 50-67 minutes per episode

50-67 minutes per episode Creator: René Echevarria, Travis Beacham

René Echevarria, Travis Beacham Main cast: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant

Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant Genre: Crime/fantasy

Crime/fantasy Ratings: 7.8 – IMDB / 44% – Rotten Tomatoes This Amazon Prime Video series stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. In a world where faeries and other magical creatures are refugees after humans encroach on their world, a human detective investigating a string of murders embarks on a love affair with a magical being in an increasingly intolerant society.

Doctor Who (1963-ongoing)

BBC

What you need to know: Rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Runtime: 45 minutes per episode

45 minutes per episode Creator: Sydney Newman

Sydney Newman Main cast: Various

Various Genre: Sci-fi/adventure

Sci-fi/adventure Ratings: 8.4 – IMDB / 68% – Rotten Tomatoes The British science-fiction series from the BBC is a cult classic and continues to draw massive viewership in its current iterations. A time traveller goes on many adventures throughout Earth’s history, helping people along the way and facing various foes.

The Magicians (2015-2020)

Syfy

What you need to know: Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Runtime: 41-52 minutes per episode

41-52 minutes per episode Creator: Sera Gamble, John McNamara

Sera Gamble, John McNamara Main cast: Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta

Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Ratings: 7.6 – IMDB / 91% – Rotten Tomatoes Based on a series of fantasy novels by Lev Grossman, The Magicians follows a group if magicians at an elite academy for the study of magic as they navigate various threats to themselves and to humanity as a whole.

Dark (2017-2020)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 44-73 minutes per episode

44-73 minutes per episode Creator: Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese

Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese Main cast: Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel

Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel Genre: Mystery/thriller/sci-fi

Mystery/thriller/sci-fi Ratings: 8.7 – IMDB / 95% – Rotten Tomatoes A German Netflix original, Dark was a global hit. When two kids go missing in a small town, similarities in the cases draw attention, and soon the town’s dark past is forced to come to light, including supernatural mysteries.

Warrior Nun (2020-2022)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 37-52 minutes per episode

37-52 minutes per episode Creator: Simon Barry

Simon Barry Main cast: Alba Baptista, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea

Alba Baptista, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea Genre: Fantasy/action/teen

Fantasy/action/teen Ratings: 7 – IMDB / 84% – Rotten Tomatoes Drawing comparisons to shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Warrior Nun is also among the best shows like His Dark Materials. The Netflix original series follows a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with mysterious powers. With dark forces after her, she has to learn how to control her gifts as the latest chosen one in an ancient battle between good and evil.

Fate: The Winx Saga (2021-2022)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 47-53 minutes per episode

47-53 minutes per episode Creator: Brian Young

Brian Young Main cast: Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt

Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt Genre: Fantasy/teen

Fantasy/teen Ratings: 6.8 – IMDB / 45% – Rotten Tomatoes Based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, Fate: The Winx Saga is another live-action fantasy series from Netflix. It follows a group if Fairies plucked from their mundane lives and brought to another realm to study and master their powers at a magical boarding school.

The Sandman (2022-ongoing)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Runtime: 37-64 minutes per episode

37-64 minutes per episode Creator: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg

Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg Main cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt

Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt Genre: Fantasy/drama

Fantasy/drama Ratings: 7.7 – IMDB / 87% – Rotten Tomatoes Based on the iconic, genre-defining comic by Neil Gaiman, Netflix’s The Sandman is a recent show like His Dark Materials worth checking out. When the cosmic lord of dreams is released from over 100 years of imprisonment, he wanders the world, moving across realities and timelines to fix the chaos caused by his absence.

