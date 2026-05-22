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Score a 31% price drop on the SHOKZ OpenMove headphones, now under $55

The SHOKZ OpenMove headphones are now 31% off, offering their innovative bone conduction tech for just $54.94!
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52 minutes ago

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SHOKZ OpenMove - Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones, Bone Conduction Wireless Earphones, Sweatproof for Running and Workouts, with Sticker Pack (Pink)
DealHunt / Android Authority

Whether you’re a runner, a cyclist, or just someone who wants to stay aware of your surroundings while listening to music, open-ear headphones can revolutionize how you experience sound. The SHOKZ OpenMove headphones, known for their lightweight and secure fit, have just dropped in price by 31% off retail, bringing them down to $54.94.

Shokz OpenMove Headphones Price History

The SHOKZ OpenMove headphones use bone conduction technology to deliver high-quality sound through your cheekbones. This unique design keeps your ears open, improving safety by making it easier to remain aware of your surroundings. Thanks to the wraparound titanium frame, these headphones stay firmly in place, whether you’re jogging, commuting, or working out. The sweat-resistant build ensures they’ll hold up, even during intense exercise. They offer up to six hours of playback per charge and pair easily with Android, iOS, Windows, and other Bluetooth devices, making them a versatile option for most users. Their audio quality is balanced with a satisfying bass line, and the built-in mic ensures crisp, clear calls.

Check out the deal on Amazon

According to our tracker, the $54.94 price is $20.60 below the 90-day average. The price drop was also very recent, just six hours ago, adding to the appeal.

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