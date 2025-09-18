The powerful Sharge Pixel 140 Laptop Charger is at a new record-low price right now!

Life is too short to spend it tethered to a wall outlet! The thing is, good, fast chargers can be a bit pricey. It’s crucial to hunt for the best deals, and today we’re seeing a really nice sale on the Sharge Pixel 140 Laptop Charger. It is fast, beautiful, and currently, at a new record-low price we haven’t seen in the past. Buy the Sharge Pixel 140 Laptop Charger for just $79.90 ($14.10 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” We’re specifically referring to the S2U model with the “Pixel design” and a 140W output.

Sharge Pixel 140 Laptop Charger Sharge Pixel 140 Laptop Charger See price at Amazon Save $14.10 Limited Time Deal!

The Sharge Pixel 140 Laptop Charger has a familiar name and look, right? That’s because the design is based on the Google Pixel smartphone series. Things have changed with more recent models, but that white coloring with colorful accents is still pretty iconic. Either way, I happen to think it is a great look, and it is also a pretty capable charger.

You’re getting a 140W max output, which is quite a bit. As the name implies, it can actually charge a laptop, so keeping your smartphone and accessories juiced up will be no issue. It touts three USB-C ports, and there is no guessing work or a need to remember standards here. All of them can reach the maximum 140W speeds.

The only thing to keep in mind is that wattage will be shared if you plug in multiple devices simultaneously. The first USB-C port will always be faster, so try to use that one for higher-power electronics like a laptop.

The matrix display is unique. Its orientation can be rotated, and it shows the charger’s current state in real time.

Overall, it is a nice, minimalist charger with quite a bit of power and some really neat features. You might want to get your order in soon! Remember, this is a record-low price on a recently released charger. These offers don’t take to last very long.

