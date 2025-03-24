The best PS4 emulator just got a ton of improvements, including HDR support

TL;DR A new version of the ShadPS4 PlayStation 4 emulator is now out.

The update brings support for mouse and keyboard input remapping, gyro and acceleration sensor fixes, HDR support, and more.

ShadPS4 version 0.7.0 isn’t available for Android yet.

There are plenty of PlayStation 4 emulators to choose from, but thanks to bringing Bloodborne to PC, ShadPS4 is known as one of the best available. Now, this emulator is even better than before, as the new update has delivered some additional features and quality-of-life improvements.

The people behind ShadPS4 have just released version 0.7.0 of the emulator. This latest version of ShadPS4 introduces support for mouse and keyboard, shader compiler fixes, support for HDR, gyro and acceleration sensor fixes, and more. You can check out the full changelog to see how this new version stacks up to the previous version.

While ShadPS4’s claim to fame is being the emulator Bloodborne runs best on, the team is interested in making more games work on the emulator. On that front, YouTube channel BrutalSam shows the progress that has been made to make titles like Killzone: Shadow Fall, The Last Guardian, and Until Dawn work. However, these games aren’t quite ready for you to boot up and play due to visual glitches and performance issues. The ShadPS4 team says it hopes the “next release will bring even more games working.”

It’s important to note that this version is not yet available for Android. We hope that support will be added soon.

