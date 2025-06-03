Forget PS3, you can already emulate these PS4 games

TL;DR Sony PlayStation 4 emulator ShadPS4 has updated its compatibility list after update 0.9.0.

It’s still early in development, but a few dozen games are listed as playable, and more get in-game.

Playable games include Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, and more.

2025 has been an excellent year for emulation, with everything from the Nintendo Switch to the Sony PlayStation 3 making huge strides. The latest system added to the list is the Sony PlayStation 4, and after a new update the groundbreaking ShadPS4 emulator is now capable of playing more games than ever.

The latest testing comes after update 0.9.0, which launched a few weeks ago. The patch notes are very technical, but the end result is improvements in both compatibility and performance.

The ShadPS4 team specifically points to games like Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, Lords of the Fallen, The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan, and Odin Sphere Leifthrasir as playable after the latest patch. Others, such as Nier Automata and Catherine Fullbody, have improved but still fall short of being fully playable.

Dozens of PS4 games can now be emulated on Windows for the first time.

On Windows, the ShadPS4 compatibility page now lists 33 games as playable, with 81 more launching into the game. Linux and MacOS list 21 and five playable games, respectively. As of writing, there is still no Android build in the works, unlike RPCS3, which got a (semi) official port earlier this year.

Granted, the emulator is still very early in development, so you’ll need to temper your expectations. Just because games are playable doesn’t mean they don’t have graphical glitches or crashing. It’s not all that unlike Nintendo Switch emulation, which requires significant testing and tweaking to work, and even then, it may crash at any point.

Regardless, it’s remarkable progress for a system as new and powerful as the PS4.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.