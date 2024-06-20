Best-ever 52% savings on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

Sam Smart / Android Authority

The eye-catching earbuds deals are popping up everywhere today. After the OnePlus Buds 3 offer we spotlighted earlier, this discount on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 caught our attention. The feature-packed wireless earbuds are down to just $134.95 on Amazon, marking an all-time low price. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 for $134.95 ($145 off)

The deal is only available on the white colorway of the buds, which can often indicate you don’t have long to act before a limited stock is claimed. That said, the offer on the Black and Graphite models isn’t bad at all at just $13 more.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 These feature-rich earbuds exceed all expectations. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 show you can have great sound, great active noise-canceling, and a sturdy build all at once in a pair of true wireless earbuds. See price at Amazon Save $145.00

What you get from the Momentum True Wireless 3 is impressive sound quality and effective active noise canceling (ANC). The earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with support for aptX Adaptive, aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs. They come with a variety of ear tips and fins, making it easy to find a comfortable and secure fit. The IPX4 rating provides some water resistance, suitable for everyday use. They also support wireless and USB-C fast charging for extra convenience. The Smart Control app allows for extensive customization, including adaptive ANC and sound zones for different environments. They’re not the newest thing anymore, but well worth a look at this price.

You may not have long, so hit the widget above to check out the deal.

