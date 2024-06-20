Deal: Catch 20% savings on the new OnePlus Buds 3

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

While we haven’t tested the new OnePlus Buds 3 yet, the consensus among those who have seems to be that they’re a solid choice at their $100 retail price point. OnePlus is giving you a chance to get the wireless earbuds even cheaper today, with a 20% discount dropping them to just $79.99. OnePlus Buds 3 for $79.99 ($20 off)

You have the choice of two pleasing colorways: Metallic Gray or Splendid Blue. If you’re a student, you can save a further 10% on top of the deal and land the earbuds for $71.99.

OnePlus Buds 3 OnePlus Buds 3 Next-level audio quality Taking things to the next level, the OnePlus Buds 3 focus on the audio experience, including high-res protocols, adaptive noise canceling, solid battery life, and dual-driver sound output. See price at OnePlus Save $20.00

The OnePlus Buds 3 have the specs to deliver, with dual dynamic drivers and delivering Hi-Res Audio enhanced by support for SBS, AAC, and LHDC 5.0 codecs. They feature active noise cancelation (ANC), transparency mode, and multipoint connectivity, allowing seamless switching between devices. The HeyMelody app enables detailed sound customization, including the unique Golden Sound profile, tailoring audio to your ear’s specific shape. Battery life is commendable, with up to six and a half hours on a single charge and additional top-ups from the charging case.

There hasn’t been a better time to pick up these earbuds, so don’t miss out. You can give the deal a look for yourself via the widget above.

