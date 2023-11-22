Unmissable deal drops the best Sennheiser headphones by $150

The experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, know more than most about audio tech. Their list of the best Sennheiser headphones is topped by the Momentum 4 Wireless, which just happens to be getting its biggest price drop ever in the Amazon Black Friday sale. If you catch the deal in time, you can save a massive $150 on the premium cans.

These headphones excel in comfort and active noise canceling while also boasting a remarkable 56-hour battery life with ANC. They effectively reduce a wide range of noises, offering a premium listening experience. Their sound profile is top-notch, and user-friendly touch controls plus a customizable app with an equalizer enhance usability.

If you need total immersion in your music, you need some ANC over-ears. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 focus on style and comfort while delivering the core features high-end shoppers need with their headphones.

If you’re curious about what other Sennheiser headphones and earbuds are getting special Black Friday offers, here are some of the best deals:

You need an Amazon Prime membership for the Sennheiser HD 660S2 deal, but you can get a free 30-day trial here.