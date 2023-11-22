Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Unmissable deal drops the best Sennheiser headphones by $150
The experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, know more than most about audio tech. Their list of the best Sennheiser headphones is topped by the Momentum 4 Wireless, which just happens to be getting its biggest price drop ever in the Amazon Black Friday sale. If you catch the deal in time, you can save a massive $150 on the premium cans.
These headphones excel in comfort and active noise canceling while also boasting a remarkable 56-hour battery life with ANC. They effectively reduce a wide range of noises, offering a premium listening experience. Their sound profile is top-notch, and user-friendly touch controls plus a customizable app with an equalizer enhance usability.
If you’re curious about what other Sennheiser headphones and earbuds are getting special Black Friday offers, here are some of the best deals:
- Sennheiser HD 650 for $287 ($213 off)
- Sennheiser HD 600 for $297 ($153 off)
- Sennheiser HD 660S2 for $399.95 ($200 off) — Prime deal
- Sennheiser HD 450BT for $89.95 ($27 off)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds for $169.95 ($110 off)
- Sennheiser CX TW Earbuds for $68 ($62 off)
You need an Amazon Prime membership for the Sennheiser HD 660S2 deal, but you can get a free 30-day trial here.