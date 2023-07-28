Rare $120 price drop on the epic Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones are up there with the best cans from Bose or Sony and represent a marginally cheaper option at retail price. At just $259.95 in this Amazon deal, they’re an absolute steal. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones for $259.95 ($120 off)

The excellent headphones regularly sell at full retail price, and even when on offer, they rarely dip below $300. They were very briefly reduced to $258.95 in March of this year, meaning this current price drop is just $1 off the all-time low price. While both colorways are on sale, only the white model is reduced by $120.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Sennheiser Momentum 4 High-end ANC over-ear headphones focus on style and comfort If you need total immersion in your music, you need some ANC over-ears. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 focus on style and comfort while delivering the core features high-end shoppers need with their headphones. See price at Amazon Save $120.00

Our sister site, SoundGuys, gave these headphones a glowing review, pointing out that, while the ANC wasn’t quite as impressive as their top-tier competitors, the sound quality and battery life were actually better, and those are big factors for most buyers. Offering both wired and wireless connections, the headphones are lightweight and feature thick padding with soft leatherette material that accommodates glasses wearers. The Sennheiser Smart Control app enhances the user experience, offering features like “Smart Pause”, which automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off. The headphones also offer adjustable ANC levels and the ability to define geotags to toggle different ANC modes.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 deal may not last long, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

