Sennheiser's got a wireless headphone deal for everyone from the audiophile to the casual listener

Summer is your time to travel, and whether you’re hopping in a plane or calling shotgun for the road trip, it’s not just great tunes you’re going to need to keep you entertained on your journey, but some proper headphones to fully enjoy them. When it comes to the best Sennheiser headphones available you’ve got lots of great options, and that’s more true than ever today, with some big discounts available on the Momentum 4 Wireless and Accentum Wireless.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full swing, and the deals are already piling up. As you wait, captivated, for the next Lightning Deal to strike, check out the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless for just $250 — down 34% from the regular $380 — or the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Special Edition for an even more affordable $125 — reduced 38% from the list $200.

That deal on the Momentum 4 matches the discount we saw for Black Friday, and brings the headphones’ price down to a point we feel is really tempting. These are probably the best option in Sennheiser’s lineup for most users, offering a premium set of features without getting into sky-high audiophile pricing. Those include a full set of touch controls, as well as some really impressive battery life, hitting as much as 56 hours of listening time — and that’s even with ANC engaged.

Still a little rich for your blood? No problem, because the Accentum Wireless Special Edition is still a fantastic pair of cans, and with this deal you can take it home for half the price of the Momentum 4. You still get high-quality wireless sound (and with its own Bluetooth USB dongle, to boot) and 50-hour battery life with ANC, much like its pricier cousin. We see Sennheiser move to physical buttons for the controls on this model, but some users are going to prefer those over a touch interface, anyway. If you can live without LE Audio or a TRS jack, this could be a really smart buy.

Both of these Prime Day deals are open to everyone, whether or not you’re a Prime subscriber, but if you’re curious what all the fuss is about, why don’t you go ahead and check out a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial ?

