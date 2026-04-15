Deal: Save a record 42% on the Sennheiser HD 620S headphones

If you’re on the hunt for high-quality headphones, the Sennheiser HD 620S is currently available for $229.99. This represents a significant drop from the typical price of $299.95, and the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the cans.

The Sennheiser HD 620S headphones offer a unique closed-back design paired with spacious, immersive sound. Its 42mm dynamic drivers are angled to mimic the sound of speakers, providing you with precise stereo and balanced bass. Comfort is a key feature, as it includes soft artificial leather earpads designed for long listening sessions, whether you’re enjoying music, gaming, or focusing on work. With a low distortion rate and optimized performance for DAC/amp setups, these headphones cater to audiophiles seeking true audio clarity.