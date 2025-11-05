This new Android launcher is a minimalist's dream come true

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR A developer has created a simplified launcher for Android called Senior Home — Easy Launcher.

The launcher is designed for older adults, beginners, and minimalists.

Navigating your phone is more complicated than you may realize. There are all kinds of gestures and button presses you need to remember. Not to mention the pop-ups and countless apps that are available. For some people, all these bells and whistles can make using a phone confusing or distracting. One developer has taken it upon themselves to create a launcher that provides a simple and clean experience.

A Reddit user who goes by Actual_Way_2634 has created a simplified launcher for Android. According to the developer, they made the launcher to give their parents something that’s more peaceful and clutter-free than the default launcher on their phones. While it was initially a project for their parents, the developer says they started sharing it with others and were surprised by how many found it to be helpful.

In response to the unexpected amount of interest, the developer says: It made me realize how Android’s openness lets anyone tailor the experience for completely different needs — from power users to parents who just want to call or text.

If you’re interested in using such a launcher, it’s available on the Google Play Store as the Senior Home — Easy Launcher. It offers an always visible clock and date, large icons and text, one-tap call and messaging, high-contrast themes, no ads, and more. As the developer explains, this launcher is designed for older adults, beginners, and minimalists.

Based on the screenshots, the launcher uses large tiles for its apps. As one commenter points out, it’s reminiscent of the tile layout you would see on old Windows phones. “Haha, thank you. I always loved the simplicity of Windows Phone too. I think that clean style just feels right for a launcher like this,” the developer said in response to the comparison.

