Scoot around with the Segway Max G3 Electric Scooter and save $450

Electric scooters are a great way to commute short distances or move around town, but the good ones can get quite pricey. For example, if you want a Segway Max G3 Electric Scooter, you usually have to shell out a whopping $1,499.99. Not today, though! It’s $450 off right now. Buy the Segway Max G3 Electric Scooter for $1,049.99 ($450 off)

This offer is available on Amazon, but you can also find the same deal on Segway’s official website. We link to Amazon’s page because we know many of you already shop there, making the purchase more seamless.

We understand that paying $1,049.99 for an electric scooter is still pricey, but the Segway Max G3 Electric Scooter is worth every penny.

With max speeds of 28mph, you’ll be zipping around town like never before. Not only that, but you’ll be able to ride it for quite a distance. It has a 50-mile range, thanks to a 597Wh battery capacity.

When it’s time to recharge, you can use a DC adapter to rejuice it in 2.5 hours. That said, the scooter has a built-in fast charger that can recharge it in 3.5 hours. This means you can charge it anywhere with an outlet, without having to carry anything.

This scooter will offer a premium experience in all other departments, too. It has 11-inch self-sealing tubes that promise excellent shock absorption and reduced vibration. It also has a 6W light up front, ensuring you can ride safely during the day or night. It’s also rated to go for 12,427 miles. To put things into perspective, the distance from coast to coast in the US is about 3,000 miles. Yeah, it is made to last!

Other cool features include Apple Find My support, a smart display, Segway AirLock for unlocking the scooter through the app, traction control, navigation through the screen, and more.

Pretty cool, right?! Get yours on sale while you can!

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