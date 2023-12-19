How to see lyrics on Spotify so you can sing in the bath

There’s nothing more joyous in life than playing a favorite song and singing along to it. But you obviously want to get the words right — “la, la, la” just isn’t going to cut it when you’re belting out Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” So if you’re a Spotify user, how do you see lyrics on Spotify? Is there a secret feature to make the words appear on-screen?

QUICK ANSWER

On the Spotify mobile app, tap the playback tab at the bottom of the screen, then scroll down to the Lyrics section.

On the desktop app and the web player, start the song, then click the microphone icon on the right of the playback tab.

