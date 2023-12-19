Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to see lyrics on Spotify so you can sing in the bath
There’s nothing more joyous in life than playing a favorite song and singing along to it. But you obviously want to get the words right — “la, la, la” just isn’t going to cut it when you’re belting out Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” So if you’re a Spotify user, how do you see lyrics on Spotify? Is there a secret feature to make the words appear on-screen?
QUICK ANSWER
On the Spotify mobile app, tap the playback tab at the bottom of the screen, then scroll down to the Lyrics section.
On the desktop app and the web player, start the song, then click the microphone icon on the right of the playback tab.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to see lyrics on Spotify on mobile app
- Open the Spotify app on your device.
- Select the song you want to listen to.
- Tap the playback tab at the bottom of the screen to access full-screen.
- Scroll down to the Lyrics section. Keep in mind that some songs don’t have lyrics in Spotify.
- To access the lyrics in full-screen, press the zoom-in button, labeled as two arrows pointing out diagonally. The lyrics will now appear, synchronized with the music.
How to see lyrics on Spotify on desktop app and web player
- Open the Spotify desktop app or the web player.
- Start playing a song.
- In the right corner of the playback tab at the bottom, click the microphone icon. The lyrics of the song will appear in full-screen.
- To exit, click the microphone icon again.
FAQs
No, the feature is available for everyone.
Lyrics are available for the language of the song you’re playing. If you’re playing an English song, the lyrics are in English. If you’re playing a Russian song, the lyrics are in Russian. But English language lyrics are not translated into another language, and vice-versa.
Yes, Spotify offers explicit lyrics. These lyrics are tagged with an E. If you’d rather have a clean “family-friendly” version of the song, Spotify also offers that for some songs.
Yes! If your Smart TV, PS5, or Xbox is connected to Spotify, you will be able to enable the Lyrics option.