Deal: This car mount can charge your smartphone wirelessly, and it's 60% off!

I don’t know about you, but when I hop in my car, I just want to buckle up and go with as little friction as possible. I’d rather not fumble with cables whenever I get in and out of my vehicle! With the Scosche 10W Qi smartphone car mount, you can just dock your handset and go, and the accessory will charge your phone wirelessly! While usually $49.99, you can get it on sale for a mere $19.99 right now. Buy the Scosche 10W Qi smartphone car mount for just $19.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy, and it is labeled as a “clearance” sale. This means it shouldn’t be around for long, and the discount is only available while supplies last.

A smartphone vehicle mount is already a helpful accessory. It can keep your device within view and quick access, so you can focus on driving. It can also help with navigation, access to the digital assistant, and more. I know I can’t live without one anymore, so why not get one with more than a single purpose?

The Scosche 10W Qi smartphone car mount doesn’t just hold your phone in place using a vent clip mount system. It also charges your phone using its integrated 10W Qi pad. I especially like vent mounts because they are right in the way of the AC’s cool air. Wireless charging gets your phone especially hot, so the cool air flow helps keep everything cool, making charging more efficient and keeping your phone’s battery healthy.

The package comes with the mount, a USB-C cable, and a car socket charger. Simply plug your mount into the power source and forget about it. Next time you need to take a drive, just drop it into the mount and it will start charging.

Scosche is a very respected accessory brand, so the quality is good. Additionally, it has a 360-degree rotating design, so you can play with your phone’s orientation as you wish.

At just $20 bucks, this is pretty much the price of an average meal, and it will make your driving experience much more convenient. We say it is worth the investment. I swear I can’t go back to a regular phone holder anymore! Go catch this deal before it is gone. It’s a “clearance” offer, and those don’t usually last long!