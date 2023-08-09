If you wish to delay emails to send at a later date and time, scheduling them with Outlook is a good option. If you make use of the built-in delay delivery feature, you can compose messages and choose exactly when they dispatch; this allows you to plan ahead and more effectively manage your communication. Let’s review how to schedule an email in Outlook.

How to schedule an email in the Outlook desktop app Compose your email in the Outlook desktop app. Once you’ve filled out the To, Subject, and Message fields, click on the Options tab at the top.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within the More Options section, click the Delay Delivery button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Use the Do not deliver before field to customize the date and time. This will schedule your email to send at the specified date and time.

When finished, click Close.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Press the Send button to schedule your email.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to schedule an email on the Outlook website Delaying emails is a bit simpler on the Outlook website. To do so, compose your message and fill out all fields. When you’re ready to schedule the email, click the dropdown arrow next to the Send button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the subsequent options, select Schedule send.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Custom time to customize the exact date and time you want your message to dispatch.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Use the calendar on the left to select the date, then use the clock dropdown on the right to set the time.

When finished, click Send.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Can you schedule emails in the Outlook mobile app? The delay delivery feature is not available on the Outlook mobile app. If you wish to schedule an email, you must do so from the desktop app or website.

FAQs

Is there a way to schedule an email in Outlook's app? Unfortunately, no. The schedule send feature is currently absent from the mobile app for Android and iOS. If you wish to delay emails using an app, you must do so with a third-party app.

