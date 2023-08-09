Best daily deals

How to schedule an email in Outlook

You're not always available to manually send an email at the right time.
If you wish to delay emails to send at a later date and time, scheduling them with Outlook is a good option. If you make use of the built-in delay delivery feature, you can compose messages and choose exactly when they dispatch; this allows you to plan ahead and more effectively manage your communication. Let’s review how to schedule an email in Outlook.

QUICK ANSWER

To schedule an email in Outlook, compose your message. Before sending, go to Options > Delay Delivery. Use the Do not deliver before field to schedule the date and time for your message to send, then click Close. Press Send to finish.

JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS

How to schedule an email in the Outlook desktop app

Compose your email in the Outlook desktop app. Once you’ve filled out the To, Subject, and Message fields, click on the Options tab at the top.

go to options outlook
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within the More Options section, click the Delay Delivery button.

schedule outlook email with delay delivery button
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Use the Do not deliver before field to customize the date and time. This will schedule your email to send at the specified date and time.

When finished, click Close.

set delivery time and close to schedule outlook email
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Press the Send button to schedule your email.

send scheduled email with outlook
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to schedule an email on the Outlook website

Delaying emails is a bit simpler on the Outlook website. To do so, compose your message and fill out all fields. When you’re ready to schedule the email, click the dropdown arrow next to the Send button.

downward arrow outlook send
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

From the subsequent options, select Schedule send.

schedule send outlook desktop
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Custom time to customize the exact date and time you want your message to dispatch.

custom time outlook
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Use the calendar on the left to select the date, then use the clock dropdown on the right to set the time.

When finished, click Send.

customize time and send
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Can you schedule emails in the Outlook mobile app?

The delay delivery feature is not available on the Outlook mobile app. If you wish to schedule an email, you must do so from the desktop app or website.

FAQs

Unfortunately, no. The schedule send feature is currently absent from the mobile app for Android and iOS. If you wish to delay emails using an app, you must do so with a third-party app.

