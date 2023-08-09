Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to schedule an email in Outlook
If you wish to delay emails to send at a later date and time, scheduling them with Outlook is a good option. If you make use of the built-in delay delivery feature, you can compose messages and choose exactly when they dispatch; this allows you to plan ahead and more effectively manage your communication. Let’s review how to schedule an email in Outlook.
To schedule an email in Outlook, compose your message. Before sending, go to Options > Delay Delivery. Use the Do not deliver before field to schedule the date and time for your message to send, then click Close. Press Send to finish.
How to schedule an email in the Outlook desktop app
Compose your email in the Outlook desktop app. Once you’ve filled out the To, Subject, and Message fields, click on the Options tab at the top.
Within the More Options section, click the Delay Delivery button.
Use the Do not deliver before field to customize the date and time. This will schedule your email to send at the specified date and time.
When finished, click Close.
Press the Send button to schedule your email.
How to schedule an email on the Outlook website
Delaying emails is a bit simpler on the Outlook website. To do so, compose your message and fill out all fields. When you’re ready to schedule the email, click the dropdown arrow next to the Send button.
From the subsequent options, select Schedule send.
Click Custom time to customize the exact date and time you want your message to dispatch.
Use the calendar on the left to select the date, then use the clock dropdown on the right to set the time.
When finished, click Send.
Can you schedule emails in the Outlook mobile app?
The delay delivery feature is not available on the Outlook mobile app. If you wish to schedule an email, you must do so from the desktop app or website.
FAQs
Unfortunately, no. The schedule send feature is currently absent from the mobile app for Android and iOS. If you wish to delay emails using an app, you must do so with a third-party app.