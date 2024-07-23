Save big bucks on these portable power station from BLUETTI and EcoFlow

Those with real power needs won’t have enough with a simple battery pack. A true adventurer will probably want something like a portable power station. These are bigger, faster, and much more expensive, though. While we can’t do much about the size, we can help you find some great sales when they show up, and today, we have a couple of portable power station deals for you.

The EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station is 36% off right now, bringing the price down to $379. If you want to upgrade further, there’s also a 45% discount on the BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station, with a final price of $549. Get the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station for $379 Get the BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station for $549

Both of these are “limited time deals,” but you’ll have to think faster with the BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station, as that deal ends tonight.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station

The EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station is looking like a real winner for your weekend adventures and camping trips. It comes with a huge 768Wh battery. To put that into perspective, this should charge your average smartphone over 50 times. It can also output a max of 1,600W, enough to power about 80% of all your appliances. To put that into perspective, my high-end gaming desktop peaks at about 1,000W, when running at full power. This battery can run it with power to spare.

You get access to four AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and a single USB-C connection. There’s also a DC output. You can charge the whole battery in just 70 minutes using AC, and there’s also the option to use solar panels. This is really a beast of a battery at this lowered price point.

BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station

BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station

Now, if you want to upgrade to the next level, maybe the BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station is more up your alley. This one comes with a much larger 1,152Wh battery, which is enough to charge an average phone over 100 times! It can also power devices at up to 1,800W, and you can give it a boost to 2,700W when needed.

You’ll get four AC ports, four USB-A ports, a USB-C connection, and DC. It also supports solar panels at up to 500W. Using an AC outlet, you can charge the battery itself at 1,440W, which will take you from zero to 80% in just 45 minutes. If you’re in need of a breath portable power station, these are both very enticing offers. I am thinking of getting one myself. Just be sure to act quickly, especially if you’re going for the BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station. We know for sure that deal ends today, in under five hours.

