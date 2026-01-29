This powerful Satechi 100W charger is only $14.99!

100W chargers are not cheap, but this deal saves you $55 on a brick that would usually cost $69.99. This brings the price of the Satechi 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger down to a mere $14.99! Buy the Satechi 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger for just $14.99 ($69.99 off)

This offer is available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned deals website. There’s a limit of five units per customer, and you get a 90-day Woot warranty for peace of mind. Also, keep in mind this deal is only available for a couple more days or “until sold out”.

Maybe a phone or smaller accessories can make do with a standard, less powerful charger. You’ll need more power if you’re trying to charge something like a tablet or laptop, though. Especially if you want it to rejuice faster.

The Satechi 100W USB-C PD Wall Charger, as its name implies, can charge at 100W. This is enough to charge most modern laptops, and many of them at top speeds.

That said, the charger is larger at 2.75 x 2.37 x 1.25in. That isn’t exactly huge, but it is the size of chargers that offer 3-4 ports. This one has a single USB-C port. Again, it’s only $14.99, though!

Take advantage of this deal while you can. Again, the deal is only available for two more days or until it sells out. The clock is ticking!

