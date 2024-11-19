Deal: Score 47% off the SanDisk 1TB PRO-G40 external SSD

Black Friday isn’t all about smartphones and wearables. It’s the time of year when we see record-low prices on all manner of tech products, including external solid-state storage drives. The SanDisk Professional 1TB PRO-G40 SSD is the perfect example, dropping to its lowest price since the holiday season last year and equalling its best price ever of just $159.99. SanDisk Professional 1TB PRO-G40 SSD for $159.99 ($140 off)

The 47% markdown equates to savings of $140 on the rugged SSD. It offers impressive read and write speeds — up to 2,700Mbps and 1,900Mbps, respectively — when using Thunderbolt 3, while maintaining compatibility with USB-C connections at speeds of up to 1,050Mbps read and 1,000Mbps write.

The rugged design of the portable SSD adds an element of durability, with IP68-rated dust and water resistance, protection against drops from up to three meters, and crush resistance up to 4,000lb. The aluminum core also efficiently dissipates heat, ensuring consistent performance during intense use. If you’re ever worried about your data succumbing to a spillage in your backpack, the SanDisk PRO-G40 is what you need.

This Amazon deal could end at any time, so hit the widget above to check it out while you can.

