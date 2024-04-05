Deal: New low price on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD

It’s great to see some flagship devices, such as the on-sale Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, bringing back expandable storage. If your phone or tablet storage is filling up fast, this SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD deal might interest you. The top-tier microSD card is down to its lowest price ever of $87.74 today. SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSD for $87.74 ($162 off)

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme originally retailed for $250 when it launched a couple of years ago, and while it hasn’t been that expensive for some time, it has never been this cheap.

The card offers speeds reaching up to 190MBps, thanks to the proprietary SanDisk QuickFlow Technology. This tech pushes the boundaries past the usual UHS-I limits, provided your device can match this high-speed capability. Write speeds don’t lag far behind, offering up to 130MBps, making rapid shooting sessions more efficient. It’s well-equipped for high-resolution video work, being ready for both 4K and 5K UHD, supported by UHS Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class 30. It’s also shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof, so it’s built to last.

