Samsung's next 'one more thing' for Galaxy Unpacked could be its XR glasses

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may reveal a photo or video of a prototype of its XR glasses at the Galaxy S25 launch event.

The glasses are rumored to be lightweight and feature AR capabilities.

Leak suggests the XR glasses could be made available in Q3 2025.

The Galaxy S25 series is rumored to launch in January 2025. While we are pretty pumped about the phones, Samsung could have a “one more thing” moment lined up for the Galaxy Unpacked event, as it could use the stage to unveil the Samsung XR glasses.

A report from South Korea’s Yonhap, spotted by Jukanlosreve on X, suggests that Samsung could reveal a photo or video of the prototype of its “AR glasses” at the rumored Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025 that is being held to launch the Galaxy S25 series. The product will then be launched around the third quarter of 2025, aligning with previous rumors.

These Samsung glasses could weigh around 50g and are expected to be shaped like regular sunglasses. The devices are said to be equipped with payment functions, gesture recognition, and facial recognition functions using AI.

Ahead of the prototype release, the XR platform on which these AR glasses are based is said to be on track for an unveil this month. Samsung has been working with Google and Qualcomm on these AR glasses and the XR platform.

Curiously, this report refers to Samsung’s glasses as “AR glasses,” whereas Samsung itself has referenced it as an “upcoming XR device.” It’s possible that Samsung’s initial hardware could be limited to Augmented Reality (AR), whereas the software platform could encompass Mixed Reality (XR) use cases to accommodate all types of future AR, VR, and XR devices.

Leaks suggest Samsung’s XR/AR glasses could include Qualcomm’s AR1 chipset as their primary processing unit and an NXP chip for auxiliary processing. Other rumored specs include a 12MP Sony IMX681 CMOS sensor for QR code and gesture recognition and a 155mAh battery. Google Gemini onboard could help provide the AI touch needed to compete against products like the RayBan Meta smart glasses.

Are you excited about Samsung’s XR glasses? Will they steal the limelight away from the Galaxy S25 series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

