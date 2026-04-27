Samsung Wallet just added a new travel feature Google Wallet users wish they had

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has introduced a new “Trips” feature in Samsung Wallet that automatically organizes travel bookings, tickets, and plans into a single timeline.

Google Wallet can store travel information, but doesn’t offer a similar timeline-based itinerary experience yet.

Trips will roll out to Galaxy phone users in select markets, including the US, UK, and Korea.

Samsung Wallet is one of the best apps the company has to offer, especially in regions where Google Wallet isn’t fully supported. Now, the company has announced another cool feature for Samsung Wallet that makes it more than just a place for storing payments, cards, travel tickets, and more.

Called “Trips,” this new Samsung Wallet tool helps Galaxy users manage their travel plans in one place. Instead of having to dig through emails, apps, and messages to find bookings and tickets, Samsung Wallet will now bring all your travel information together in a single timeline.

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The feature automatically groups all travel-related items like flight tickets, hotel bookings, car rentals, and event passes based on time and location. If this sounds familiar, it’s because Google used to do something similar with its now-defunct Google Trips app.

While Google Wallet also lets users store boarding passes, transit cards, and event tickets, and pull some of this information from Gmail, it mostly acts as a storage space for these items rather than organizing them into a complete timeline.

Samsung

Trips in Samsung Wallet will not help you create a structured view of your entire trip; it’ll also let you manually add items and notes, which means you can include reminders or plans that aren’t automatically grouped by the feature.

Trips will start rolling out to Samsung Wallet users in April 2026. Sadly, it’ll only be available in select markets for now, including the US, UK, and Korea. If you’re a Samsung Wallet user in the US, you should be able to access Trips in Samsung Wallet version 6.4.97 or higher.

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