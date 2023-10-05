Samsung announces mobile driver’s licenses for Samsung Wallet

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will bring mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs to Samsung Wallet on smartphones.

Iowa and Arizona will be the first states to offer a mobile version of their driver’s license to residents.

Samsung is working with the TSA on a test program to accept mobile driver’s licenses at 25 federalized airports.

Apple launched its mobile driver’s license feature back in 2022, which has gradually rolled out to a handful of states since the launch. Now Samsung is also jumping into the virtual ID game as it will bring mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs to Samsung Wallet on its Android phones.

Today, Samsung announced it is bringing a new feature to its Wallet app — mobile driver’s licenses. This will allow users to have a digital version of their driver’s license or state ID stored in the app. The company states it has partnered with IDEMIA to ensure the mobile driver’s licenses are secure, accurate, and private.

If you are a resident of Iowa or Arizona, you’ll be the first users to have access to the feature. There’s no exact date on when you’ll be able to have a mobile driver’s license on the Wallet app, but the company says it will be available later this year.

The tech giant adds that it is working with several other states to expand the feature. It’s also working with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on a test program to accept mobile driver’s licenses at 25 federalized airports.

For developers, there will be a software development kit (SDK) for “Know your Customer” applications where a true identity is required. Samsung states, “This will allow app makers to easily place a “verified ID” button within their app to efficiently and securely prove a user’s identity.”

What you can do with this mobile driver’s license will ultimately depend on the state you’re living in. For example, when Apple launched the feature in Georgia, its functionality was limited to passenger processing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

