The stunning Samsung 5K Smart Monitor is $700 off this week

It’s Samsung High Resolution Week this week. We don’t do anything to celebrate it in our house, but monitor shoppers can find some real treats from the tech giant. Our favorite deal is the huge discount on the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K IPS Smart Monitor, which is 44% off at $899.99. Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K IPS Smart Monitor

It’s still not a budget option, but this deal is for those who want to take their display to the next level. Aside from the 5K resolution, the ViewFinity S9 monitor boasts a DCI-P3 99% color gamut and 600 nits brightness, ensuring vivid, true-to-life colors and details. It supports seamless connectivity to Windows and certain Mac devices via DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4, complemented by a 4K SlimFit Camera for superior video call clarity.

If you’re not in need of the 5K resolution but more screen real estate would be handy, you could also check out the Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S65TC Ultra-WQHD Curved Monitor. This is a more affordable option too, especially in the sale, as it’s down from $800 to only $449.99.

You can take the savings a step further by bundling either monitor with the Samsung 4TB T7 Shield Portable SSD. The external storage device is 40% off itself in the sale, going for $299.99 rather than its usual $500 retail price. But if you add both the SSD and one of the monitors as a bundle, which you can do in one click on the T7 Shield buy page, you’ll drop the total price you pay by a further $50.

Ready to upgrade? The links above will take you to the various deals.

