You can now try the Galaxy S23 on your iPhone (kind of)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has updated the Try Galaxy web app with One UI 5.1 features.

The app now lets you test-drive features such as Nightography and customization.

Samsung launched the Try Galaxy web app in late 2022, letting iPhone users get a taste of Samsung Galaxy phones via their Safari web browser. Now, the Korean brand has updated the Try Galaxy experience for a new generation of flagship phones.

The updated Try Galaxy web app now lets iPhone users test drive Galaxy S23 series and One UI 5.1 features. These additions include demos and tutorials for the Nightography camera capabilities, the Photo Remaster tool, and system customization (e.g. wallpapers, message interfaces, icons).

All of these additions join existing demonstrations of features like Smart Switch, object erasing, and Samsung Health.

The Try Galaxy experience is only available via the Safari browser on iPhones (iPhone 7 or later). Trying it out on an Android phone yields a message noting that the web app was designed for iPhone users and that “you’re on an Android already.”

In any case, this is still a neat feature if you’re an iPhone user thinking about making a switch to the Galaxy S23 series or a Galaxy foldable.

