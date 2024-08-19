Need an outdoor TV? Samsung's The Terrace is $1,000 off!

Your patio or outdoor living spaces aren’t usually places you would consider putting a TV in, but it can make your football weekends and BBQ days amazingly fun! An outdoor TV has special needs, though, and it can get expensive. You might want to wait it out before pulling the trigger. Here’s a really good deal for you: Samsung’s The Terrace 55-inch TV is currently a whole $1,000 off. This brings the price to a more reasonable $2,500. Get the Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun 55-inch 4K QLED TV for $2,500

The deal is available directly from Samsung. This specific discount only applies to the 55-inch model, which is the smallest The Terrace option. That said, the discount gets bigger as you start upgrading. However, the MSRP also increases by far more.

The Terrace is a great TV, featuring a nice 55-inch QLED panel with a 4K resolution. Because it is made to be viewed outdoors, it also reaches levels of over 2,000 nits. This is enough to watch the TV comfortably under partial sun. The TV was also optimized to reduce glare. Because it is made to be outdoors at all times, The Terrace gets an IP55 rating, which means it is dust-protected and can withstand water jets coming from all directions.

Of course, being a Samsung TV, it runs Tizen, so you can enjoy all your favorite streaming apps directly. It supports Quantum HDR 32X, and even has voice assistant support through Bixby or Amazon Alexa.

If you are looking for an amazing outdoor TV, you really can’t go wrong with a Samsung The Terrace. Go get it before it goes back to its usual price! You don’t want to spend $1,000 more if you can avoid it!

