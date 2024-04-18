$400 off Samsung's 50-inch The Frame TV drops it back to all-time lows

Samsung

Samsung’s The Frame TV is one of the few smart TVs that can sit amongst fancy decor without looking out of place. Of course, you don’t need to feel like high society to want one, and you don’t need to pay full price either right now. A massive 31% price drop on the 50-inch model of the QLED 4K smart TV has dropped it to its all-time low price of $897.99. Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $897.99 ($400 off)

We’ve been treated to this $400 discount on the eye-catching display before, but it has never been beaten. The limited-time Amazon offer relates to the TV only, but you can customize it with bezels in various colors to suit your home setup.

This model features Quantum HDR technology, which expands the range of color and contrast, deepening blacks and brightening whites for a vivid picture quality. Unique to The Frame is Art Mode, allowing the TV to serve as a digital art display when you’re not watching your favorite shows, displaying personal photos or selections from Samsung’s Art Store. It also includes an Anti-Reflection Matte Display to minimize glare. The included Slim Fit Wall Mount lets the TV sit flush against the wall, enhancing its aesthetic appeal as a literal work of art.

History tells us that The Frame won’t be for sale at this price for long. Hit the widget above to check out the deal for yourself.

