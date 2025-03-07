Deal: Get a 2TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD for under half the price

Storage space is a precious commodity. While many of us depend primarily on the cloud to store our files these days, we also know many of you still rely on local storage solutions. Today, we have a really nice deal for you! The Samsung T7 Portable SSD with a whole 2TB is on sale. You can take it home, or wherever you want, for under half the price at just $129.99. Get the Samsung T7 Portable SSD with 2TB for just $129.99 ($140 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to the Titan Gray and Blue color versions. If you want the Red model, that one is $239.99.

It’s really nice to get a whole 2TB in such a small package. This thing measures only 3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3in and weighs a mere 2.08oz. It will literally fit in your pocket.

This is also quite an outstanding SSD. It has 1,050MB/s read speeds and up to 1,000MB/s write speeds. To put this into perspective, that’s fast enough to record 4K@60fps video directly to the hard drive. And it connects over USB-C, so you can use it with almost all modern devices.

While it’s thin and elegant, it is actually a very resistant little product, too. The solid aluminum unibody is shockproof and has been tested to survive drops of up to six feet. If you care about security, you can also protect it with an AES 256-bit encrypted password.

Samsung’s portable SSDs are great, and this one is among the industry’s top choices, so take advantage of the deal while you can. This is the cheapest we’ve seen it go for in a long time!

