Short on storage? The Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD is at an all-time low price

SAMSUNG T7 2TB Portable SSD SAMSUNG T7 2TB Portable SSD Light and pocket-sized, the Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds and safeguards data for an easy way to store and transfer large files. See price at Amazon Save $155.00

Epic games, offline music, and 200MP cameras are all things to get excited about. But at the end of the day, you have to store all that data somewhere. Amazon’s got you, with an unprecedented 57% price drop on the popular Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD. It’s down to just $114.99 ($155 off) for the first time.

With its advanced PCIe NVMe technology, the T7 enables super-fast reading and writing speeds of up to 1,050 and 1,000 MB/s, respectively. That’s nearly double the speed of the older T5 model and allows you to transfer huge files in a matter of seconds.

The light and compact build of the device belies the fact that it is very secure, both inside and out. Your data is protected by an AES 256-bit encrypted password, and the durable metal body of the T7 provides fall protection of up to two meters.

The Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD has a 4.8-star Amazon rating from thousands of reviews, and the deal also includes a two-month membership of the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan. But it could end at any time, so check it out while you can via the widget above.

Comments