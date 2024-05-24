Samsung responds after iFixit breaks off repair partnership

Samsung has shared an official statement after repair company iFixit announced it’s ending its partnership with the South Korean company. According to iFixit, Samsung isn’t serious about embracing repairs . Starting on June 17, the platform will no longer be Samsung’s third-party parts and tools distributor, ending a two-year collaboration.

In a statement to Android Authority, Samsung confirmed that it will continue offering repair parts for its devices through a website called Samsungparts.com powered by another repair provider called Encompass. We checked out the site, and it currently does not list smartphone repair parts as a category. In fact, the site’s description says it offers replacement parts for appliances like washing machines, TVs, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, and more.

A separate search for Galaxy S24 parts did yield results on the site with replacement parts available for the phone. However, parts for many other models seem to be missing from the platform right now. It’s possible Samsung will add more smartphone repair parts to the site come June when the iFixit partnership officially ends.

Samsung is committed to providing quality, accessible device care to our customers with flexible options to suit their needs, including walk-in, mail-in, and “We Come to You” services. For people who would like to take advantage of our self-repair program, we offer Samsung-certified parts, tools, and information for our qualified products in one easy place: SamsungParts.com, powered by Encompass. We’re proud of the work we’ve done together with iFixit. We can’t comment further on partnership details at this time.

