Samsung's self-repair program expands to 50 devices, adds home entertainment

TL;DR Samsung is expanding its self-repair program.

50 models across Samsung’s portfolio are now supported by the program.

Samsung Galaxy owners will have a wider assortment of self-repair parts available to them.

Samsung’s self-repair program that allows users to repair certain devices with select parts is getting a big boost. The program is expanding the number of supported devices (including foldables), categories, and parts.

Samsung announced today it is rolling out a significant expansion to its self-repair program. The program will now offer repair options for 50 devices that include smartphones, tablets, PCs, and now home entertainment products.

Samsung says it has added 14 new Galaxy products to the list. Some of the newly added devices include the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Book2 series. In addition, the new home entertainment category adds 20 visual display products to the program, like the Freestyle 2nd Gen projector.

As with the other categories, the new home entertainment section will give owners access to parts, tools, and step-by-step guides. These will pertain to things related to the picture, power, Wi-Fi connection, sound, and the remote control for 2023 TVs, monitors, and the Freestyle 2nd Gen projector. Meanwhile, owners of 2023 soundbars will be able to replace the HDMI, optical cable, and parts related to power, sound, and wireless communication.

The other big change coming to the program is the variety of parts owners will have access to. For phones and tablets, you’ll now be able to fix the speakers, SIM tray, side key, and volume key. And for Galaxy Book owners, you’ll now be able to replace the left and right speakers and the fan.

