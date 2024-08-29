Mark your calendar: Samsung announces date for SDC 2024

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will hold its annual developer conference on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

The event will be held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, at 1:00 PM ET.

Samsung is teasing that the event will focus on AI.

As summer winds down and we head into fall, you may be thinking it’s time for things to start slowing down. The truth is quite the opposite. There’s still plenty coming our way, including the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC), which just had its date announced.

Just like it did last year, Samsung took to YouTube to announce SDC 2024. Samsung is holding its annual conference on Thursday, October 3, 2024, which is two days earlier than 2023’s event. The festivities will take place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, with the livestream starting at 1:00 PM ET.

SDC tends to focus on software, services, and platforms. As you may have guessed, the tech giant is teasing that this year’s show will focus AI, including topics like device AI and responsible AI. Outside of AI, the company has speakers lined up to talk about SmartThings, Tizen, Samsung Wallet, Samsung Knox, Samsung Health, and more.

If you want to get registered for the event or just see what’s in store for the keynote, you can head over to the SDC 2024 website. There you’ll be able to see the schedule, the speakers, and the sessions planned for the conference.

