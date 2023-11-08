It's the end of the road for the original Samsung Galaxy Fold

TL;DR Samsung will no longer provide security updates for the original Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 5G.

Other devices from 2019, like the Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s, and Galaxy Tab Active Pro, will also no longer receive any security updates.

The original Galaxy Fold will be remembered for being the first mainstream easy-to-purchase foldable, ushering us into the foldable era with its launch in February 2019. It was admittedly an awkward device that had an inadequately small front display, so you’d have to open it for use more often than not. It also ran into design and durability issues, with a revised model released later in the year. If you’ve stuck with your original Galaxy Fold for this long, it’s time to move on, as Samsung has completely dropped software support for the device.

As spotted by Sammobile, Samsung has removed the original Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 5G from its list of devices that get security patches, meaning that you won’t be getting any more security patches. The original Fold also received its last update to One UI 4 with Android 12 about two years ago. With this, there are no further updates expected for the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Fold 5G, marking the end of life for the first foldables from Samsung.

If you have been using the original Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Fold 5G so far, now is an excellent time to upgrade. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a prime upgrade candidate, and you’ll feel right at home with it. You can also consider other top foldables like the Google Pixel Fold and the OnePlus Open.

Alongside the Galaxy Fold and Fold 5G, Samsung is also dropping security update support for the Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, and Galaxy A70s. These devices have been on the market for more than four years. Samsung has also dropped support for the Galaxy Tab Active Pro.

