First chance to catch the 2024 Samsung S61D soundbar under $270

The Samsung Discover summer sale may be approaching its end, but it certainly isn’t slowing down. For example, the new Samsung S61D 5.0-channel soundbar is $80 off for the first time ever in the promotion, giving you the chance to pick it up for just $269.99. Samsung S61D 5.0-Channel Soundbar for 269.99 ($80 off)

The S61D soundbar offers a powerful audio experience with its five-channel sound and built-in passive radiator. While it makes an admirable accompaniment to any display, it pairs seamlessly with Samsung TVs to enhance audio through Q-Symphony, providing an immersive experience with Dolby Atmos without the need for HDMI cables.

This soundbar supports smart services like Alexa, Chromecast, and AirPlay 2, making it easy to integrate and control your devices. A compact design doesn’t stop it from producing room-filling sound, while SpaceFit Sound Pro adapts audio to your environment. It also features Game Mode Pro, which delivers optimized sound for gaming, and the Active Voice Analyzer ensures clear dialogue.

The sale is almost over, so don’t miss out on this upgrade to your home entertainment setup. Hit the widget above to catch the deal.

