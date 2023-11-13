Samsung's next ultra-rugged phone just leaked

Arsene Lupin

TL;DR A new leak reveals Samsung’s next rugged phone — the XCover 7.

The leaked render shows there could be a change in the design.

It appears the XCover 7 is also losing a camera.

Samsung launched one of the best rugged phones — the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro — you can get back in June 2022. The phone was a durable mid-ranger that could handle the drops, spills, and dirt your average Galaxy device can’t. Now a new leak has shown us what Samsung plans to do next for the line.

On the social platform X (formerly Twitter), tipster Arsene Lupin shared a render of the XCover 7. The image gives us views of the front, back, and side of the device.

Based on the image, it looks like the XCover 7 offers a bit of a design change compared to its predecessor. Samsung’s next rugged phone looks a little bulkier than the phone from 2022. However, it appears to still feature the programmable button on the side, we can’t see if it also has the second programmable key on the top.

Notably, the render shows the device has only one camera. If this is true, that would mean Samsung, for whatever reason, dropped the second camera this time around.

Unfortunately, this leak comes without spec details, so it’s unclear what to expect. If the previous generation is anything to go by, we can probably expect an IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H certified protection from shock, vibration, dust, sand, and drops.

Whenever Samsung plans to launch the XCover 7, we hope the device will have a better speaker and retain its removable battery.

Comments