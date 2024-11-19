Breaking: Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6 Watch update to older models

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is now rolling out the One UI 6 Watch update based on Wear OS 5 to older Galaxy Watch models.

The update will hit the Galaxy Watch 6 series before coming to other Samsung smartwatches.

One UI Watch 6 brings a host of new health, fitness, and connectivity features.

Samsung has started to roll out the highly anticipated One UI 6 Watch update based on Wear OS 5 to Galaxy Watches. Per the company’s announcement, the update is starting to roll out to the Galaxy Watch 6 series today. Other models, including the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch FE, will also be getting the update in the coming days and weeks.

One of the standout features in One UI 6 Watch is the addition of “Race,” which helps users track their running or cycling progress by comparing current and past performances. A new “Workout Routine” feature allows users to create personalized exercise routines tailored to their fitness goals.

For health enthusiasts, Samsung is adding a new “Energy Score” feature that provides an overall view of a user’s physical and mental well-being by analyzing attributes like sleep, activity, and heart metrics.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

One UI 6 Watch also brings improved sleep tracking, advanced AI algorithms for deeper insights, and a newly available Sleep Apnea feature to help detect signs of sleep apnea on compatible models.

Besides health and fitness features, One UI 6 Watch based on Wear OS 5 comes bearing new watch faces for Galaxy Watches. These include — Simple Digital for a minimalist design and Ultra Info Board for quick access to essential information.

The update also promises to improve user experience with other connected Galaxy devices by introducing features like AI-powered Suggested Replies when paired with a compatible Galaxy phone. Samsung is also adding Double Pinch Gestures, allowing users to manage calls, alarms, and photos directly from their watch when connected to a Galaxy smartphone.

You might like

Comments