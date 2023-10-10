First Google, now Samsung wants Apple to adopt RCS

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is joining Google in its taunts to get Apple to adopt RCS.

Samsung US has posted a new satirical short focused on the green bubble vs blue bubble divide.

Apple continues to avoid acknowledging RCS.

For a while now, Google has been pushing for Apple to support Rich Communications Services (RCS) messaging. It has even resorted to taking jabs at the Cupertino firm through videos and articles. Now Samsung is starting to join the fray, trying to shame Apple into adopting the communication protocol.

In a brief 20-second video posted on Samsung US’s YouTube channel, the tech giant attempts a little humor by poking fun at the green vs blue bubble divide. The video frames the situation as two lovers who want to be together, but the parent (Apple) is forcing them to stay apart. It eventually ends with the blue bubble saying, “And literally everyone wants us to be together. Ugh.”

Google rolled out RCS to Android users back in 2019. According to the company, the messaging standard now has over 800 million users as of May and is on track to have a billion by the end of the year. Google has been the most vocal about asking Apple to adopt RCS with its Get the Message campaign. As this affects Samsung as well, it’s no surprise it has joined in at throwing shade in Apple’s direction.

Despite all of the peer pressure Apple is getting, it has yet to budge on changing iMessage to support RCS. The company has avoided even talking about RCS in any meaningful way. This latest video from Samsung likely won’t sway Apple’s opinion either. However, maybe at some point, Apple will eventually be convinced to play nice with Android.

