Upgrade your storage with 59% off this Samsung 512GB microSD card

Samsung 512GB Pro Plus 160MB/s MicroSD Capture more 4K videos The Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSD is a great option for anyone who needs a high-speed memory card with a large storage capacity. It is perfect for storing photos, videos, and other files, and it is compatible with a variety of devices.

If you’ve got a phone with expandable storage or any other device that accepts a microSD card, Amazon has stepped up with a fantastic offer for you. The Samsung PRO Plus 512GB MicroSD card just hit its best price ever of only $44.99 (59% off).

Originally selling for $110, this represents a big chance to massively upgrade your device’s storage capacity at a fraction of the usual price. While the microSD slot is becoming less fashionable in new flagship smartphones in recent years, owners of devices such as the Galaxy A54 5G and Moto G Stylus (2023) can take full advantage. The compatibility of the PRO Plus card isn’t limited to smartphones, of course, and with read/write speeds up to 160 and 120MB/s, respectively, the microSD is ideal for capturing and storing 4K video.

Drone and GoPro users take note, and it’s certainly sturdy enough to serve them well — water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wear-out protection are all included. Not to mention that your purchase is backed by a 10-year limited warranty. With an impressive 4.8-star rating from over 10,000 Amazon reviews, satisfaction is almost certainly assured.

Amazon deals can end at any time. So if this Samsung 512GB microSD deal is your cup of tea, don’t miss your chance.

Comments