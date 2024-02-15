Two top $400 tablet deals you won't want to miss

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s as if it’s Android Tablet Deals Day on Amazon — with a host of slates dropping to killer prices. Two in particular caught our eye, with significant markdowns on the OnePlus Pad and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Both are solid mid-range tablets and are just $399.99 today.

The OnePlus Pad is the newer of the two devices, dipping by $80 to the price we only previously saw in the Black Friday sales. It features a sizeable 11.61-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, and 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage. We were also impressed with the rapid 67W SUPERVOOC charging and crisp speakers.

For bigger savings or just an alternative for those more partial to a Samsung tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is still a tempting prospect, especially at $130 off. It boasts an even larger 12.4-inch TFT LCD display and the Snapdragon 778G chip, but only 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. However, it has the S Pen trump card for enhanced productivity. A durable 10,090mAh battery supports extended usage.

It’s a tricky choice but with no wrong answer. Check out the tablet deals for yourself via the widgets above.

Comments