Here's an early look at how One UI 8 is revamping Auracast for easier broadcasts

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is updating the Auracast settings page on Galaxy devices in One UI 8.

The redesigned settings page, spotted in a leaked firmware build, features visual and usability improvements.

This design update could help familiarize users with the feature and make sharing audio easier with a QR code.

Samsung Galaxy devices with Bluetooth LE Audio support have a handy feature called Auracast, which lets you broadcast audio to multiple devices with ease. However, not many Galaxy users are familiar with this feature, as it’s buried deep within Bluetooth settings. To address this, Samsung is updating the Auracast settings page in One UI 8 with some visual and usability improvements.

SammyGuru has spotted the updated Auracast settings page in a leaked build of One UI 8 and shared the following screenshots. It features a new banner highlighting what the feature does with an illustration and has a more prominent “Start broadcast” button that follows the new One UI 8 design language.

One UI 7 Auracast settings One UI 8 Auracast settings

One UI 8’s Aurcast settings page also has a more obvious visual indicator for when you’re actively broadcasting, a slick new animation, and a large button to stop the broadcast. In addition, Samsung is adding an easier way to help others connect to your broadcast by scanning a QR code.

One UI 8 Auracast settings One UI 8 Auracast QR Code

The QR code button appears on top of the “Stop broadcast” button, and opens a new page with a QR code that other users can scan to join a broadcast without entering the password. These changes should familiarize more Galaxy users with the Auracast feature and make it easier to start and join broadcasts. Note that the updated design may not be final since this new Auracast settings page was discovered in a leaked One UI 8 build. Samsung might make further changes before One UI 8 hits the stable channel.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.