$500 price drop on the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 Gaming Monitor

It’s the turn of the gamers in the Samsung Discover deal of the day today. A massive $500 price drop is giving you the chance to pick up the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor for just $599.99 — a 45% markdown. Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor for $599.99 ($500 off)

The cutting-edge monitor combines Quantum Matrix Technology and UHD resolution for stunning visual clarity. It boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time, ensuring smooth gameplay, enhanced by AMD FreeSync for reduced screen tearing.

The 1000R curvature of the Neo G7 mimics the human eye’s arc, providing an immersive gaming experience. Quantum HDR 2000 delivers vibrant colors and deep contrast, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The final flourish is an ergonomic stand that allows for optimal positioning, making it a versatile choice for any gaming rig.

The deal ends tonight, so act quickly if you’re interested. You can find it by hitting the widget above.

