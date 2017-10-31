Samsung Internet, an alternative to Google’s Chrome browser, has received an update with a number of great features on board. The update, which entered public beta testing in August, is now hitting the stable channel.

Before looking at the features, let’s note that, with the latest update, Samsung Internet becomes compatible with virtually every modern Android devices (Lollipop or higher). Previously, the stable version of the browser was only compatible with recent Samsung devices, as well as Pixels and Nexus phones.

The first new feature is Night Mode and comes in handy when using your device in low-light conditions. The feature reduces the amount of bright light emitted by the display and shows white text on a dark background for a more enjoyable reading experience. A High Contrast mode is also available and is similar to Night Mode, but allows you to increase the screen’s brightness to see the text more clearly.

The new version of Samsung Internet also lets you download, install, and manage adblocking services from the updated Content Blockers section found in the browser’s settings. Additionally, you can keep your browsing habits private with the new built-in Tracking Blocker extension powered by Disconnect, which is enabled when you’re in what Samsung calls “Secret Mode”.

The update also allows you to sync bookmarks with Google’s browser thanks to the new desktop Chrome extension. What this means is that you can access your Samsung Internet bookmarks on a desktop PC (Chrome), and your Chrome bookmarks on a smartphone (Samsung Internet).

Other things worth mentioning are the Chromium engine upgrade that includes rendering engine improvements and support for CSS Grid. The company has also announced that starting in the US, Samsung Pay will be available to use with Web Payments, and that users of its browser will be able to earn reward points and spend them on everything from gift cards to Samsung’s latest products — see more details here.

Samsung Internet version 6.2 will be available in the next few days via the Play Store and Galaxy Apps store.