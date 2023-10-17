Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
You now have one more Samsung-approved way to get your Galaxy phone fixed
- Batteries Plus is turning 35 of its locations into Samsung-authorized service centers.
- These centers will be able to handle in or out-of-warranty repairs on more device types.
- The locations were chosen based on areas that lacked Samsung Care or other authorized service centers.
It can be hard to find a repair shop with in-warranty parts and service if your Galaxy phone is in need of a fix. But Batteries Plus is turning a number of its locations into Samsung-authorized service centers (ASC). This means customers will now have access to walk-in, in-warranty service for Galaxy repairs at these locations.
According to the store chain, 35 of its locations will become ASCs that offer:
- In-warranty repairs
- Repairs for more device types (foldable phones)
- Samsung certification
Batteries Plus was already able to perform out-of-warranty service on a variety of Galaxy phones, like the Galaxy S23 FE. But now the staff at these locations will undergo Samsung certification training, ensuring repairs meet Samsung’s standards.
It’s unclear which Batteries Plus locations will be transformed right now. But Samsung states that these 35 Batteries Plus locations were strategically picked to serve regions without a Samsung Care store or other approved repair outlets.
Samsung currently has a total of 2,000 ASCs across the US, which it claims to cover more than 80% of the population for mobile product repair. Hopefully, the expanded partnership with Batteries Plus means Samsung is able to make a dent in the remaining 20%.