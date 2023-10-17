You now have one more Samsung-approved way to get your Galaxy phone fixed

It can be hard to find a repair shop with in-warranty parts and service if your Galaxy phone is in need of a fix. But Batteries Plus is turning a number of its locations into Samsung-authorized service centers (ASC). This means customers will now have access to walk-in, in-warranty service for Galaxy repairs at these locations.

According to the store chain, 35 of its locations will become ASCs that offer:

In-warranty repairs

Repairs for more device types (foldable phones)

Samsung certification

Batteries Plus was already able to perform out-of-warranty service on a variety of Galaxy phones, like the Galaxy S23 FE. But now the staff at these locations will undergo Samsung certification training, ensuring repairs meet Samsung’s standards.